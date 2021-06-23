Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.37

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and traded as low as $19.75. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 16,205 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

