Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 43,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2,545.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,545.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,389.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

