Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $190.43 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 306.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $190,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 814,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,430 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $91.02. 236,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

