Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $317.38 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $317,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

