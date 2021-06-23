Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,397,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 621,700 shares during the period. F5 Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $500,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.15. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,266. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.82. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

