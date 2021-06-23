Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 112,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $263,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. The company had a trading volume of 506,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.71. The company has a market capitalization of $964.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

