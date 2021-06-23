Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,298,800 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,064,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,298,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $240,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,672,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 551,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 612,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

