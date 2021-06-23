Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Volume Hits $452.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $218,081.57 and $452.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.