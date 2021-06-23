Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.