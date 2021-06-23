Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.06. 8,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 883,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.