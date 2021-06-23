ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.98

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.98 and last traded at $243.60, with a volume of 4098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

