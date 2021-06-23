Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

