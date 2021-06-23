Reviewing IMARA (IMRA) & Its Competitors

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IMARA to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

IMARA has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IMARA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4630 17679 38889 768 2.58

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.12%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.00%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMARA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.16 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.09

IMARA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

IMARA beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

