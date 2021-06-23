Reviewing Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Landsea Homes and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and Century Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.47%. Century Communities has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Century Communities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and Century Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.71 $206.16 million $6.22 10.74

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Communities beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

