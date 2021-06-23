Reviewing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.17% -1.25% -0.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.75 $357.68 million $0.75 16.12 Alaska Communications Systems Group $240.57 million 0.75 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TIM and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.48%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers a portfolio of handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network. The company's business customers comprise enterprises in the oil and gas industry, health care, education, Alaska Native Corporations, and financial industries; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

