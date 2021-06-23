Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,055,037.40 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,899. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $67.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolve Group by 5,773.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 283,477 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.