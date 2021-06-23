Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

RXN opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

