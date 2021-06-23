Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 7,187 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $667.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,320 shares of company stock worth $5,940,265 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

