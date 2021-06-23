Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,520 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

SUMO stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 543,664 shares of company stock valued at $10,765,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

