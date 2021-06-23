Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Casa Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASA opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

