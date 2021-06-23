Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Great Ajax were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJX. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $294.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

