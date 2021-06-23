Rhumbline Advisers Sells 160 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Preformed Line Products worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 48.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 19,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

