Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,782 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

