Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,975 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Molecular Templates worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

