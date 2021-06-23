Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been given a C$1.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RIO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.77. 43,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$153.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rio2 will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

