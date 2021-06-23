Ritch N. Wood Sells 18,250 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

