Rite Aid (RAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.