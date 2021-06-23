RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

Get RLI alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31. RLI has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.