RMR Wealth Builders Buys 352 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

UNP stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $220.72. 47,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,823. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

