RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in DexCom were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.19.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,129 shares of company stock worth $19,255,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

