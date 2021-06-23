RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $162,142,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 548,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after buying an additional 935,689 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 606,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120,408. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

