RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Square were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $239.58. The company had a trading volume of 190,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

