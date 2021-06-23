RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 201 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

ISRG stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $908.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $844.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $903.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.