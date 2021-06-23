RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 775 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $481.00. 19,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,734. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $481.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.