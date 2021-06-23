Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. 20,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,169. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.