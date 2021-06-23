Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.