Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.