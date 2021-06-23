Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 136.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

EDV stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

