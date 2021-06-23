Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $53,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of RACE opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

