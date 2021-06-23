Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

TA stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.40 million, a P/E ratio of 577.40 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

