Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $56,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $475,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

