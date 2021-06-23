Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.98.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

