Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

