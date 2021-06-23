Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $158.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $365.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

