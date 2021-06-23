Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period.

Shares of RGT remained flat at $$14.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,819. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

