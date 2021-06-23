Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 71,255 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

