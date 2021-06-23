Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 781 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.