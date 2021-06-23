Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

