Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 574.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,605 shares of company stock worth $28,895,799 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.