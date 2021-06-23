Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

