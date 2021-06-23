Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.17

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

